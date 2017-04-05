Here Are 5 Common Lies People Tell On Their First Dates

Everyone tells at least, little harmless lies every once in a while and this somehow seeps into the dating culture.

When people meet on first dates, it is quite common for one or both of them to sneak in one or two harmless lies in their conversation either to sound funnier, to protect some of their privacy, or to just cast themselves in a better light in front of the person they are on that date with.

These lies don’t even help that much. According to Dr. Helen Fisher, an American scientist “those who tell white lies are no more likely to get a second date; no more likely to have gone on a date in the last year; and no more likely to have had s*x.”

In order words, no matter the lies you infuse while on a first date, they probably do nothing to help your game.

Regardless of this, people still go on dates and drop several [innocent, harmless] lies, and below is five of the most common ones everyone can probably relate with.

1. s*xual history

If the conversation ever gets there, people tend to skew the numbers of people they’ve slept with. Some increase the number, others reduce it, depending on what they think will appeal to the person they’re on a date with.

2. Dating history

The same logic that applies when talking about s*xual history applies here too.

3. Finances

People try to downplay how much they earn so as not to spend too much or to judge whether their date partners are moved by wealth and lack of it.

Some lie that they earn more than they actually do.

4. Address

People often tell little lies about their exact addresses for security reasons and this can’t be condemned. Some form of caution is necessary when meeting a stranger for the first time. Safety first.

5. Interests

People also lie about the things they love to do for fun. People also lie about being married, having kids and other things that could reduce or cancel their chances of getting the person they went on a date with

Source: Pulse

