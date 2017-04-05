These 5 Essential Nutrients Decide Your Child’s Immunity Strength

As modern parents we give the best to our children. With increasing awareness, we regulate junk food, make sure our children are involved in several physical and mental activities, and take every bit of care to avoid any health concerns.

But do things always go our way? No. In spite of our best efforts, our children fall sick. They have a bad tummy, running nose, incessant cough, or itchy skin. These illnesses don’t just disturb the child’s routine of school, playtime and other activities, but also make them so weak that it takes them weeks to recover. Not just that, all the efforts that you have put in the past few months simply go to waste.

This gap is essentially because our children miss out on vital nutrients despite our efforts. We pack fruits, salads and some nutritious food for them to eat in school. But we do not know how well they eat their snacks and lunch. We do not know whether or not they eat them at all.

In this scenario, chances are high that your kid is not receiving the recommended dietary allowance or RDA of resistance-building nutrients. So, how do we address this problem?

Before getting the answer, let’s see what RDA is and how it affects a child’s immunity.

Recommended Dietary Allowance – Important For Good Health

The RDA is the appropriate amount of nutrients that a child needs at a particular age. It also depends on their weight and physical activities. Unfortunately, most Indian children fall short of meeting the RDA with 80% of them not receiving their daily allowance of vitamins A, C, and iron

Nutrient levels lower than the RDA weaken the immune system, making the children fall sick. Sickness leads to further lowering of the nutrients in the body, thus making it a vicious cycle.

Therefore, the key to break this cycle (or to avoid it) is to ensure your child gets 100% RDA.

5 Important Nutrients Needed For A Robust Immune System:

The immunity nutrients are referred to as micronutrients since they are required in small quantities by the body. Following are the micronutrients that benefit the immune system:

1. Vitamin A to strengthen the first barrier of defence:

Vitamin A is necessary for the maintenance of innate (natural) immunity while it also plays a crucial role in keeping the adaptive immune system healthy. Deficiency of this vitamin will make your child’s first barrier of defence, like the mucous membranes in the nose, less efficient thus making his body prone to infections.

2. Vitamin B-complex needed for the fighter white blood cells:

The vitamin B-complex has a multi-role from acting as antioxidants to supporting the immune system. Vitamins B6, B9, and B12 play an important role in the healthy sustenance of the lymphocytes, which are a type of white blood cells. This makes your body more resilient at not just fighting the foreign bodies but also making an antibody that prevents repeat infection.

3. Vitamin C fights against infections:

An inadequate intake of vitamin C makes your child vulnerable to illnesses. Vitamin C improves the performance of immune cells like phagocytes and T-cells. This vitamin also has an intrinsic antiviral and antibacterial property, which means that proper intake of vitamin C can keep infections such as common cold at bay

4. Iron helps destroy bacteria:

Iron is necessary for healthy red blood cells as well as cell-mediated immunity and the efficiency of neutrophils (a type of white blood cells) to kill bacteria. An extreme shortage of iron in your child’s body may lead to atrophy of the thymus and reduction of T-cells, which play a crucial role in immunity.

5. Zinc is important for antibody supply:

The micronutrient maintains the health of the immune cells such as neutrophils and natural killer cells. Production of antibodies like immunoglobulin G, decreases when the body is short on zinc. It can have a significant impact on the general immunity as well.

Deficiency of micronutrients can have long-term repercussions on a child’s growth. Most children in India do not get the RDA of these nutrients making them susceptible to diseases due to poor immunity. This means that you can’t simply rely on the food you give your children. Supplements are a safe and sure way to increase the nutrient supply in your child’s body.

Source: Momjunctions

