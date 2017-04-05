Tuesday , 25 April 2017
Here Are 5 Silent Signs Your Lung Could Be In Trouble

You have swelling, pain, and tenderness in one leg

At first glance, this seems like it’d have nothing to do with your lungs. But this can be a sign you have deep vein thrombosis, a blood clot in your leg, says Andrea McKee, MD. The risk here is that it can break off and get into your lung, a condition called a pulmonary embolism. A clot in your lung can block blood flow and cause serious damage. Other clues include shortness of breath, problems breathing, and chest pain. (But you may also have no lung symptoms.) It’s important to get help as soon as you can: 30 percent of patients with this condition die, reports the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

You’re short of breath

A cold or flu can really do a number on you. “If you have an underlying lung issue or if you’re under a lot of stress or dealing with a significant life event, you’re more prone to developing a bacterial infection on top of your cold,” says Dr. McKee. And compromised lung function can become bacterial pneumonia or bronchitis. You’ll need a medical evaluation to determine the problem and antibiotics to recover. Here’s how to make sure you’re taking antibiotics safely.

You’re wheezing

“We tell patients that if you feel like you can’t take a deep breath, you need to see your doctor,” says Dr. McKee. They’ll want to rule out potential diseases like COPD or even anemia (which can be detected with a simple blood test). Another possible cause of wheezing is adult-onset asthma, which is more severe compared to asthma that develops in childhood, according to research in the European Respiratory Review. In fact, 10 percent of adults over 65 may have it, and it may be triggered by conditions like chronic sinusitis.

You cough up blood

That alarming sign will likely send you straight to the doc, stat. (The blood may be bright red or more brown and mucous-y.) While this can be a sign of lung cancer, says Dr. McKee, it doesn’t mean you have it. Many other things can mean that you’re coughing up blood, from the benign (a pulled abdominal muscle) to chronic bronchitis or emphysema, notes the Mayo Clinic. Regardless, this is not something to ignore or brush aside in fear of what’s really going on. Talk to your doc.

