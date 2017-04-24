Abuja Quintuplets: Head of Service Explains Accommodation For Family, Job For Dad

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, on Monday said her statement on a job for the father of a set of quintuplets was misreported.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the Director of Information at the service, Haruna Imrana, said his principal only pledged concerted efforts towards ensuring that the unemployed father of the babies, Imudia Uduehi, gets a job.

“What she (Mrs. Oyo-Ita) said was that efforts will be made to help the husband secure a job,” Mr. Imrana said, saying there was no promise of an immediate job.

Regarding the promise of an accommodation, Mr. Imrana said the house will be given to the children’s mother under a housing program for civil servants, tagged: Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) Programme.

“It will be made available to her because she is a civil servant and she will now be registered in the program. And when they register her on the program all due process will now be hastened up to get her a house; she will be given top priority.”

Asked whether the children’s mother, Kemi Uduehi, will be expected to make all the necessary payments as other civil servants, in the scheme, Mr. Imrana answered in the affirmative.

“Exactly! But you see everything is going to be lessened for her, because a lot of people want to help her. She is going to get everything at a subsidised price,” he said.

Earlier during an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs. Uduehi also said the Head of Service promised her husband a job and an accommodation for their family.

“Yes, my husband was offered an employment, because I am already employed with the National Population Commission; that’s why I said I am on NHIS.”

On the promise of accommodation, Mrs. Uduehi said only her husband can speak about it.

“He is the only one that can talk about that; after talking about the accommodation they moved out, so I only heard about it, so it is only him that can really talk about that,” she said.

She called on government to ensure the promises are fulfilled.

“They should just fulfil the promise. When they say it, they should do it. They have what it takes. And truly we will show the world the (house) keys that truly government has done it.

Mrs. Uduehi, 29, was delivered of a set of quintuplets on Wednesday, April 19. She was kept at the intensive care unit for two days, before she was taken to the hospital ward where she has remained under the observation of the hospital.

The mother of five says she feels very healthy and has been so, even during pregnancy.

Source: PremiumTimes

