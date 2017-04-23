Academic activities resume back in FUTO after two months

Academic and Non-academic activities at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, will resume at the institution, following the crisis which engulfed the University, the management has announced the resumption of all education programmes.

FUTO students had on February 17, 2017, protested alleged increments in school fees, course registrations, transport fare, Internet and hostel fees, among other things.

The peaceful protest was later hijacked leading to the destruction of the Senate building of the University, information and communication Technology centre and an attack on a Diamond bank branch on the campus.

The institution which was conducting its first semester examinations for the 2016 /2017 academic session ordered the students to vacate the University and announced its indefinite closure immediately.

The registrar of the University, John Nnabuihe, in a statement announced the immediate suspension of the closure and full commencement of all the school programs.

Nnabuihe informed that no undergraduate would be allowed access to the campus without prove of a N12,500 damage fee each and a notarized undertaking to be of good behaviour.

The registrar stated that the continuation of the abandoned examinations would begin three weeks from the date of resumption.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

