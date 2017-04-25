Kim Kardashian’s b*tt is yet again the subject of major conversation on social media.

The new drama started yesterday when the reality TV star’s vacation photos from Mexico surfaced on social media. The mum of two seemed like a sight for sore eyes in her vintage Dior bikini, until the alleged close-up photos captured at unguarded moments purportedly showed how exactly she looks without the usual heavy photo editing.

Kim Kardashian had previously been accused of undergoing b*tt and chest augmentation surgeries, accusations which she had frequently denied.

In an August 2016 interview, the wife of Kanye West admitted she does take b*tt injections, but said it is only to treat a skin condition – psoriasis. Many people didn’t believe that story. And yesterday, when her unedited photos emerged, many people, including black women who have been previously shamed for their naturally endowed body, criticised her for altering her body.

See the reactions:

Some fans, on the other hand, felt the heavy criticisms were unfair on the mother of two:

