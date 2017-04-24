Amazing bamboo pole acrobat at African Drums festival

There were many electrifying, amazing performances at the just concluded African Drums Festival in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun state in Nigeria.

Several shows stood out.

One of them was by a group from Benin Republic, where the lead actor climbs a bamboo pole nearly 15 metres high with his bare hands.

The crowd went wild.

There was also the Kola Bata and His Erimoje African Music and Dance Company was one of the participants at the just concluded African Drums Festival in Abeokuta Ogun state.

Watch him perform here:

Also the shortest dancer from Kwara State:

