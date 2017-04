Amidst S*x Scandal, See What Apostle Suleman Allegedly Gave Out In Church Today (Photos)

Founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, who has been embroiled in a s*x scandal involving Canadian Based singer, Ms. Stephanie Otobo again gifted a woman with a Toyota Camry Car in Church today.. See Photos below;

Source: Cambells blog

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Ad ==> 3 fruits you need to eat at least once a day but you neglect, they will help improve your performance in bed