Amosun Saves Aregbesola’s Aide From Mob At Adeleke’s Burial | Photos

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Monday, forestalled bloodshed as he prevented a crowd of sympathisers at the Ede, Osun State, country home of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, from lynching Ms Idia Babalola, Special Adviser to Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Senator Adeleke died on Sunday and has been buried according to Islamic rites.

During the burial, many sympathisers became violent when Babalola came in for prayers ahead of the internment of the first elected governor of Osun State.

Amosun’s media aide, Adejuwon Soyinka, explained that angry sympathisers demanded that Babalola leave the premises.

He said pleas from Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, failed to persuade the angry crowd.

Governor Amosun had to join some other dignitaries in personally shielding the woman and led her out of the premises.

In one of the images of the tensed situation, a senior police officer attached to Amosun, had his gun drawn and appeared ready to open fire.

Source: Dailypost

