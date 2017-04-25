Why Apostle Suleman Should Go Into Acting, Not Preaching – Funmi Iyanda

Media Enterpreneur, Funmi Iyanda has reacted to claims by Apostle Suleman, that ancient Israelite King, David had many problems because his mother was a harlot.

In a video already gone viral online, the General Overseer who is currently entangled in s*x scandal said during a sermon on Sunday that David was conceived out of sin and struggled till he died because his mother was a harlot and was not married to his father.

But while disagreeing with the controversial pastor, Funmi Iyanda said someone like Apostle Suleman would have abandoned preaching for acting , if only the creative industry had reached an advanced stage and fetching more money,

describing Suleman as ‘Alawada Kerikeri.’

On her twitter page @funmilola, she wrote: “If only you people will develop the creative industries well well,

“All these Alawada Kerikeri will leave politics and religion for feem ehn.”

Source: Dailypost

