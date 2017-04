Asa Looks Forward To Homecoming As She Promotes ‘Asa Live In Lagos Encore’

Paris born Nigerian artist, Asa became an artist in Lagos, fueled on old-school Soul, and was signed by a French label.

Asa whose ‘Asa Live In Lagos Encore’ holds on Apr 29, took to her Instagram to share a video of her urging her fans to get tickets as she can’t wait to come home.

Watch video here

❤️ Asaencore.com #asaliveinlagosencore A post shared by Asa (@asaofficial) on Apr 24, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: