How Attitude Of Bank Staff Affect My Banking Experience -Customers Speak

Without reservations, I will leave a bank if it is not meeting my needs in terms of customer care expectations. The attitude of bank staff is a core determinant of my banking experience.

The quality of service will determine how far banks will go. Most banks are just concerned with collecting deposits from customers. So, to a large extent, you would find customers migrating from one bank to another in search for banks that will give them the optimum care they seek.

Thus, the large number of customers migrating from one bank to another reflects the search for quality service that meets the need of the customers.

Dr. Paul Mbagwu

Yes, to a very large extent, it does because we are not an isolated animal. We relate with people in any sphere of life. A businessman cannot do without banks. Thus the attitude of banks towards their customers influences what they do and how they grow their businesses.

The attitude of the banks towards their customers informs them whether they would expand their businesses or not. If the bankers are not amenable to the changes in the market place by being tenacious and rigid, it will affect someone who is trying to do business with them.

Bede Egbufor

Th first thing I consider before selecting a bank is the attitude of the staff. In fact it influences my choice of branch. Every bank has policies. It’s not how strictly the policy is adhered to that is important, but, the ability to institutively work around the policy to produce results.

As long as banking officers do not contravene the policy, they can work around it to still achieve excellent results. Presently, I have moved more than half of the money I have in one bank to another bank and I am going to transfer the rest soon.

Sarah Nwachi

A number of these banking officers are not well grounded with the bank policies and products. There are usually discrepancies in the information communicated by different officers of the same bank.

I have had nasty experiences with my account managers, but on several occasions, I have had to just pardon them and move on because migrating to another bank will require starting a new relationship where I would have to go through procedures, which will can cost me time and transactions.

Tonia Omenyi

Recalling an experience I had, I wanted to do a bank transfer but there was a network problem in the branch. The banking officer that was attending to me started yelling at me saying; “There is nothing I can do.” If she had relayed the information politely, I wouldn’t have been as upset as I was that day.

Her approach was very wrong and as a customer, I will not allow banking officers intimidate me or deprive me of my rights. Frankly, I opine that, the quality of customer services determine customer loyalty. I believe that the way a bank staff talks to me affects my willingness to use their services.

