Tuesday , 25 April 2017
BADDEST!! Davido’s “IF” Remains Tops As Most Played Radio Song For 16 Weeks Now

Jo Daniel April 24, 2017

 

Davido stays top of the chart with ‘IF’ as the most played song on radio for week 13 of 2017.

Tiwa Savage’s ‘All over’ debuts at number two on the chart, as Runtown’s ‘Mad over you’ sits behind at number three on the chart.

The Playdata radio chart is based on measurements from impressions gathered from radio stations in Lagos and a couple of other cities across the country. The monitoring service puts together the most played songs on radio for the past week on its top 10 chart.

Here are the top 10 songs most played for week 16.

1. Davido – IF

2. Tiwa Savage – All Over

3. Runtown – Mad Over You

4. Katy Perry – Chained To The Rhythm

5. Ycee Ft. Maleek Berry – Juice

6. Olamide – Pepper Dem Gang

7. Wizkid – Ojuelegba

8. Justin Bieber – Sorry

9. Phyno Ft. Olamide – Fada Fada (Ghetto Gospel)

10. Korede Bello Ft. Tiwa Savage – Romantic

Enjoy!!

Source: Naijaloaded


