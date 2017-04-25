Tuesday , 25 April 2017
Beverly Naya: He Should Prove Himself Worthy Before You Allow Him Into Your Pant

Jo Daniel April 25, 2017

Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya, has taken to her Snapchat page to advise Nigerian ladies.

According to the ‘Wedding Party’ actress, ladies shouldn’t give themselves up to men who haven’t proved themselves worthy, especially as a lot of guys would say just about anything to get into their underwear.

Source: Snapchat


