Biafra: Children Protest Against Nnamdi Kanu’s Secret Trial

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has adopted a new strategy of using children to protest against the secret trial of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Children were used on the streets of Aba, Abia State to protest the release of the IPOB leader and to show displeasure over his planned secret trial.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafra group stated that the new strategy of using children to protest would be carried to other parts of Igbo land.

The group urged women all over the South East to get ready as the next set of protests would be by women of the region.

The statement reads in part, “We commend the organisers and the children who came out for the children’s rally and peaceful protest against the secret trial pronounced by President Muhammadu Buhari against our leader.

“Children in Aba protested against the secret trial and illegal detention of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and others who had been illegally detained since 14th October 2015 in kuje prison Abuja.

“The children’s peaceful rally in Aba today is a lesson to the Nigeria Government and those who are sabotaging the struggle for the liberation of God’s people on earth which is Biafra.

“When our supreme leader and prophet of our time Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said it on radio Biafra, those who does not understand the language of heaven tagged it hate speech.

“The spirit of Biafra is now hovering everywhere around the world, arresting the good people for Biafra restoration and no man born of a woman can stop the liberation of good people of Biafra.

“The children’s peaceful rally today in Aba will soon go round the Biafraland in solidarity to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and for the restoration of ancient nation of Biafra.

“Also women in Biafraland should prepare for the women’s rally and peaceful protest against the sharia law and secret trial pronounced by Binta Nyako and for the restoration of Biafra.”

Recall that the Justice Binta Nyako-led Court had fixed April 25 to deliver ruling on whether to continue with its earlier ruling of Kanu being tried in secret or not.

Kanu alongside Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi are currently standing trial on criminal charges before the Justice Nyako-led court.

Source: Dailypost

