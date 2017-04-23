Have A Body Odour? These 7 Simple Tips Will Help You

Body odour is literally one of the worst issues a person has to deal with – irrespective of gender. Here are seven ways to get things in odour er… order.

1. Don’t avoid baths

A bath is to your body what vaccination is to disease. Showering regularly reduces the amount of bacteria on your body which is usually the reason for the odour. Ideally, take two baths a day.

2. Deo vs antiperspirant

A deodorant uses antiseptic action against the bacteria in your body and neutralises the sweat. An antiperspirant just covers the smell of sweat by blocking and clogging your sweat glands. Always pick a water-based deo.

3. Don’t spritz on sweat

Avoid using colognes when you are sweaty. A cologne just camouflages your sweat, and thereafter, your body odour for a very short span of time. Once the effects wear off, you’re just really stinky and suffocating – all at once.

4. Wear cotton

The tighter your clothes, the more likely are you to sweat and raise a stink. Let your body breathe. Also, avoid too much layering. Extra clothes just add to the sweat and odour. Stick to natural fabrics.

5. Shave your body hair

Being too hairy can also be one of the reasons why your sweat glands are in overdrive and so is the body odour.

6. Change your diet

Food items, like garlic and onions, contribute to body odour. This is due to the components of sulphur in these foods that tends to penetrate through the pores. You should not stop consuming these, but balance it out. Increase the intake of zinc and magnesium. Lack of these supplements from your diet also causes body odour. Take your multivitamins

7. Consult a doctor

If your body odour persists even after you’ve tried all of the above methods, consult a doctor. Body odour is a prominent sign of having some sort of disease

