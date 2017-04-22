Buhari should also suspend himself – Samckef

Nigerian music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, also known as SamKlef, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign in order to save Nigeria.

The talented music producer c*m artiste was reacting to the recent suspension of the Secretary General of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director General of National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari suspended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, David Babachir Lawal and ordered an investigation into the allegations of violations of law and due process made against him in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE).

Buhari also directed the suspension of the Director General of the NIA, Ambassador Ayo Oke, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The suspension of the two top civil servants has generated lots of controversies in the country.

However, in his reaction, the musician said Buhari should also suspend himself by resigning as the president of Nigeria.

He wrote via @SamKlef, his twitter handle, “My opinion! I think President Buhari needs to suspend himself by resigning to save us all.”

Source: Dailypost

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: