Caroline Danjuma Gets All Emotional As Her ‘Hero’ Adds A Year

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma was all shades of emotional as she recently celebrated her son who she fondly refers to as her ‘hero’ as he clocked 10.
She wrote; “So emotional today 😢😢😢😢… my baby is 10… my gentle giant , my smart intelligent kind handsome young man.. super proud mom …. God is great … this right here is my greatest achievement.. Thank you lord.. happy birthday my HERO. Mummy luvs you loads .. 10 🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊”
Source: Instagram
