Caroline Danjuma Gets All Emotional As Her ‘Hero’ Adds A Year

Jo Daniel April 23, 2017

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma was all shades of emotional as she recently celebrated her son who she fondly refers to as her ‘hero’ as he clocked 10.

She wrote; “So emotional today 😢😢😢😢… my baby is 10… my gentle giant , my smart intelligent kind handsome young man.. super proud mom …. God is great … this right here is my greatest achievement.. Thank you lord.. happy birthday my HERO. Mummy luvs you loads .. 10 🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊”

Source: Instagram


