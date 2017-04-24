CCTV Exposes Pickpocket In Lagos

USING the newly-deployed closed-circuit television, CCTV, camera, operatives of Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, RRS, have arrested a suspected pickpocket, one 18-year old Emmanuel, at Oshodi area.

The suspect, who said he is from Ondo State, told the police that he came to Lagos about two years ago and worked as a bus conductor in the area. He was captured on CCTV camera stealing from a commuter’s handbag on the pedestrian walkway.

The camera is jointly managed and put into use by both the RRS operatives with technical assistance by the Lagos State Response Unit, LRU.

It will be recalled that the state government, in its effort at combating crime, gave out the surveillance mobile CCTV to further help in the tracking of criminals and identifying crime scenes in the state.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent Olarinde Famous-Cole, said the suspect have been charged and handed over to the security task force for further investigation.

Source: Vanguard

