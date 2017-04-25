Charly Boy set to post picture of his pierced man-hood if he can get 4000 likes in an Instagram post

Yesterday, April 24, 2017, Charly Boy promised his fans a picture of his pierced man-hood if he can get 4000 likes in an Instagram post.

The eccentric star who just got his arm tattooed with names of his children, took to Instagram writing, “I will post d real picture of my pierced blokos here, if I get 4,000 likes. Is dat a deal? especially for those who are curious.“

This has generated a lot of reactions from his followers who are now clamouring for likes so that they can get a look of his private parts.

See post

