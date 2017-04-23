Churchill, Praiz, Ruggedman Played For Nigerian Team At Accra Charity Match (Video, Pictures)

Few weeks ago, Big Church Foundation donated different items to five different orphanage homes in Accra ahead of their Easter Charity Match, to raise awareness, support and so much more for these orphans. The foundation fulfilled its promise by inviting celebrities from Ghana and Nigeria to engage each other on the field of play to entertain the kids.

Dr. Olakunle Churchill, Nigeria’s Rnb Star Praiz, Ruggedman and a host of other celebrities played for the Nigeria team while Elikem Kumordzi, TooSweet Annan, Enoch Atakorah, Selly Galley, Luckie Lawson, James Gardiner, Alexander Osei, Peter Ritchie and few other dazzled on the Ghana line up in a game that was powered by Big Church Foundation to excite and celebrate with less privileged orphanage children.

The highly entertaining match saw the Nigerian side beating the Ghana team 12 – 10 goals to emerge victorious at Easter Charity Match in Accra.

Dr. Churchill expressed his delight and share his thought on the whole event saying it was necessary to do this and put smiles on the faces of the kids and make sure they are also part of the whole Easter celebration and not feel the sense of been left out.‎

