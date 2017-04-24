You Could Have This Common man-hood Infection And Not Know About It

You’ve probably heard about women suffering from yeast infections like thrush, but men can be struck down with the condition too. In fact lots of lads will have experienced thrush without being aware of what it is.Here’s everything you need to know about the man-hood problem.

What are the symptoms?

Typically men experience thrush symptoms around the head of the man-hood. Your member might feel irritated or sore and you may experience a burning sensation or white discharge which looks like cottage cheese.

Other classic symptoms include an unpleasant smell and difficulty in pulling back the foreskin.

What causes thrush?

Thrush is caused by a harmless yeast fungus called candida albicans. It grows in warm and moist conditions, which means you might not be drying your man-hood properly after washing.

Men can be more likely to develop thrush if they are run down, have weaker immune systems or after suffering from HIV or diabetes.

What should I do if I have thrush?

If you’re experiencing any of the symptoms for the first time, you should make an appointment with your GP.

While thrush is not a sexually-transmitted infection (STI), the symptoms can be similar to make sure to get yourself checked over by a medic who will be able to tell the difference.

Stop having s*x until the infection has cleared up. But if you really can’t hold off, make sure you use a condom so you don’t spread the infection to your partner.

How can I prevent thrush in the future?

To reduces your chances of getting infected, take extra care cleaning and drying your man-hood. Steer clear from tight clothes like jeans or synthetic fabrics like nylon boxers because these items block ventilation. You should also ditch perfumed soaps, bubble baths, private part sprays and deodorants.

Source: Daily Star

