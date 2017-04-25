Common Pregnancy Problems You May Face During Your Pregnancy Period

Pregnancy is a special time in your life. And, as excited as you may be about your impending or ongoing pregnancy, there are quite a few hiccups along the way. But, most problems you face during pregnancy are, in fact, quite common.

Of course, you should always consult your doctor whenever you experience any discomfort during pregnancy. In the meanwhile, we’ve compiled a list of common pregnancy problems that you may have to experience when you are pregnant.

Pain In The Pelvic Region:

While it is not extremely common, many women do experience a lot of pain and discomfort in their pelvic region while they are pregnant.

The pelvic pain during pregnancy is known as pregnancy-related pelvic girdle pain (PPGP) or symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD).

Some common symptoms of PPGP are pain on both sides of your lower back, pain in the area between your v**ina and anus, and pain over and near the pubic bone.

You can feel the pain most when you are walking, turning in bed, climbing stairs or standing on one leg.

Speak to your doctor immediately, as soon as you notice the pain problem during pregnancy.

Unable To Sleep Or Insomnia:

As tired and exhausted as you may feel when you are pregnant, it is also possible that you will find it difficult to sleep.

The many changes in your body and the hormonal imbalance that you are going through at this time will also make it difficult for you to get proper sleep. Once your abdomen grows considerably, you may also feel a considerable amount of pressure when you lie down.

Don’t think about it too much, as it will make you worry more and further elude sleep. Try and find a position that you feel is the most comfortable for you. If you feel you can’t sleep for too long at a stretch, nap during the day and whenever you can. You can also try and sit in a comfortable chair and get some sleep time.

Bleeding From The v**ina:

While bleeding from your v**ina while you are pregnant is a common and normal occurrence, you need to tell your doctor about it the moment you spot it.

The little blood you notice during your early pregnancy is known as spotting. It happens when the embryo gets implanted in the walls of your womb.

If you notice the bleeding in the first 12 weeks of your pregnancy, it could also be a sign of miscarriage or an ectopic pregnancy. Do not panic yet, as many women who do experience vaginal bleeding during this time also go on to have healthy pregnancies and births. Make sure you do inform your doctor immediately about it though.

Increase In Vaginal Discharge:

During your pregnancy, you may notice an increase in the amount of discharge from your v**ina.

Not only will the amount change, but you will also notice a difference in the texture and smell of the discharge.

Do not worry, as it is extremely normal. When you are pregnant, the walls of your v**ina will turn softer. The increase in vaginal discharge will help to ward off any infection that can otherwise move from the v**ina to the womb.

Leakage From bosoms:

You probably thought that you will start producing milk once your baby arrives. In fact, your body will start preparing milk as soon as you are pregnant.

It is absolutely normal for your br**sts to start leaking a little milk when you are pregnant.

The fluid that you see now will be colostrum, the first milk that your body produces.

Bleeding Through The Nose:

While it can definitely make you panic, a little nose bleed when you are pregnant is actually very common and nothing to worry about.

The main reason is the change in your levels of hormones.

Also, when you are pregnant, your skin tends to get drier than usual. The same applies to the skin inside your nose, which can often feel chaffed and bleed a little.

Heartburn And Indigestion:

The hormonal changes you go through will lead to indigestion, sometimes as early as the start of your second trimester.

Also, as your unborn baby grows bigger and your womb expands, it will put a considerable amount of pressure on your stomach. As a result, you can experience a lot of indigestion and heartburn.

Eat light meals and break them up into six small meals through the day instead of three big ones. Avoid eating fried or oily food and opt for lighter meals. Do not stay hungry as it can trigger heartburn.

Headache:

You may experience mild headache in the first few weeks of pregnancy, while in some cases, it could also be quite severe. Even though they are a normal occurrence, headaches can be very uncomfortable.

The main reason you experience headaches when you are pregnant is the change in your hormone levels.

Try yoga or relaxation techniques, make sure you get enough sleep and are well rested and drink at least eight to ten glasses of water to minimize the discomfort.

Itching:

When you are pregnant, your body will pump a higher amount of blood to your skin. As a result, you will feel the skin starts itching.

Once you reach towards your third trimester, or your bump starts to grow considerably, it will stretch the skin around your abdomen and lead to more itching.

Mild itching is common and natural, but make sure that you do not suffer from severe itching. If you do, it could be a sign of a health condition known as obstetric cholestasis or intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP)

Feeling Excessively Tired:

Sometimes, you may start feeling tired only around the third trimester, but in many cases, you can also feel very tired during your first 12 weeks.

The many hormonal changes that you experience will make you feel tired at all times, even if you have rested well.

Listen to your body and get rest whenever you feel tired. Avoid walking too much or doing things that can tire you.

Vivid, Strange And Unexplainable Dreams:

It may often be scary, but it is extremely normal to have vivid dreams when you are pregnant.

In most cases, the dreams will be extremely strange and you will find it hard to explain why you had such a dream in the first place.

Having such dreams is extremely common. When you are pregnant, especially if you are pregnant for the first time, it can give rise to a lot of anxiety and confusion. You may constantly be worrying about how you will cope up as a mother, how you can ensure that both you and your baby are safe and many more such things. The uncertainty, the anxiety and all the hormonal and other changes happening inside you are what can lead to the unexplainable and vivid dreams.

Constipation:

The many hormonal changes in your body can often leave you feeling constipated, or make it very uncomfortable for you to pass stool.

To avoid constipation, make sure you drink at least eight to ten glasses of water each day. Consider including more liquids to your diet, such as fresh juices, milkshakes, tender coconut water and such.

If your doctor has started you on iron supplements, ask if you can change the brand or put it on hold for some time. This is one of the seen problems of pregnancy.

Urinary Incontinence:

Urinary incontinence is a condition in which you may unwillingly end up leaking a little urine while you cough, sneeze or sometimes even laugh out loud.

Though it can be extremely embarrassing, it is one of the very common problems during pregnancy and for some time after your pregnancy.

When you are pregnant, your pelvic muscles begin to relax and prepare for the impending birth. It means that you have less control over your pelvic muscles. You can ask your doctor to recommend you some pelvic floor exercises and also let you know which ones are safe for you to try.

Feeling Very Hot:

It is quite normal to feel hot at all times, even when the weather may not be that hot.

You may feel that you are always sweating, or feel too flushed and uncomfortable, as if you are having a heatstroke.

The change in your hormone levels along with the increase in the supply of blood to your skin is responsible for this increase in your body heat during pregnancy.

Bleeding In The Gums:

When you are pregnant, you may experience some swelling and pain in your gums, especially when you brush.

You may notice blood from your gums while you brush, which often happens when there are hormonal changes as a result of being pregnant.

The condition is commonly known as pregnancy gingivitis, and can also sometimes be an indication of gum disease. Make sure you speak to your doctor and dentist about it.

Pregnancy comes with a host of changes to your body, and many of them can lead to various uncomfortable symptoms. While most of the problems during pregnancy shared here are very common, remember that every pregnancy is unique. What can be normal for someone may need medical assistance in another. So make sure you discuss everything with your doctor.

Source: Momjunctions

