This Is What Consuming Too Much Meat Does To Your Body

Eating a meat rich diet increases the risk of fat people developing liver disease, new research suggests.

For the first time scientists have shown how a diet high in animal protein is associated with a higher risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in overweight people.

A healthy liver should contain little or no fat and NAFLD is usually seen in people who are overweight or obese.

But it’s estimated that as many as one in three Brits has early stages of NAFLD where there are small amounts of fat in their liver.

Western diets rich in red meat means NAFLD is a growing health problem. It can lead to permanent scarring, cirrhosis and subsequently to cancer and liver failure which is treated with an organ transplant.

Having high levels of fat in the liver was also associated with an increased risk of problems such as diabetes, heart attacks and strokes.

If NAFLD is detected at an early stage, it’s possible to stop the condition from getting worse and reduce the amount of fat in the liver – although there’s no specific medication for it.

GPs recommend diet and lifestyle changes, such as weight loss, but it’s still unknown whether slimming down is enough to reverse NAFLD.

Recent studies suggested the composition of the diet, rather than the amount of calories consumed, might also be important.

Dr Louise Alferink, from the Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam, said: “A healthy lifestyle is the cornerstone of treatment in patients with NAFLD, but specific dietary recommendations are lacking.

“The results from this study demonstrate that animal protein is associated with NAFLD in overweight elderly people.

“This is in line with a recently proposed hypothesis that a Western-style diet, rich in animal proteins and refined food items, may cause low-grade disturbances to the body homeostasis, glucose metabolism and acid based balance.”

She continued: “Another interesting finding is that, although current guidelines advise against foods containing fructose, such as soda and sugar, our results do not indicate a harmful association of mono- and disaccharides with NAFLD per se.

“In fact, we even found a slight beneficial association, which was attenuated when adjusted for metabolic factors.

“These results should be interpreted with caution, but we hypothesise that increased consumption of healthy food items within the mono- and disaccharide-group, such as fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants, could partly explain these results.”

The ongoing Rotterdam study follows 3,440 Dutch people with an average age of 71. Of these, 30% were lean with a BMI of less than 25, while 70% were overweight with a BMI greater than of 25.

NAFLD was diagnosed by abdominal ultrasound and 35% of the participants had it.

The results showed that total protein was associated with higher odds of NAFLD and this association was mainly driven by animal protein.

After adjustments for metabolic factors, animal protein but not total protein remained significantly associated.

Prof Philip Newsome, from the Centre for Liver Research and University of Birmingham, added: “This large population-based study indicates that increased dietary protein, in particular of animal origin, increases the likelihood of developing NAFLD and should be taken into account when counselling patients at risk of developing NAFLD.”

Source: Dailystar

