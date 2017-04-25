We’ve already warned of the dangers of taking herbal Viagra—over-the-counter supplements that promise to boost your s*xual performance.

Here’s one more reason to steer clear: Analysis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has discovered undeclared prescription erectile dysfunction drugs in OTC supplements made by Organic Herbal Supply, Inc., including Uproar, Cummor, Zrect, Monkey Business, Xrect, Rectalis, Tornado, Zdaily, BigNHard, Enhancerol Natural Male Enhancement.

These ED drugs can be harmful to some men, since they may interact with nitrates—found in some prescription drugs often taken by guys with hypertension or diabetes—and cause dangerous drops in blood pressure.

Source: Men’shealth