Tuesday , 25 April 2017
Qatar Airways

Over-the-Counter s*xual Performance Supplements May Be More Risky Than You Think

Olayinka April 25, 2017

AVOID HERBAL VIAGRA

We’ve already warned of the dangers of taking herbal Viagra—over-the-counter supplements that promise to boost your s*xual performance.

Here’s one more reason to steer clear: Analysis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has discovered undeclared prescription erectile dysfunction drugs in OTC supplements made by Organic Herbal Supply, Inc., including Uproar, Cummor, Zrect, Monkey Business, Xrect, Rectalis, Tornado, Zdaily, BigNHard, Enhancerol Natural Male Enhancement.

These ED drugs can be harmful to some men, since they may interact with nitrates—found in some prescription drugs often taken by guys with hypertension or diabetes—and cause dangerous drops in blood pressure.

Source: Men’shealth


Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Here Are 5 Types Of Depression You Should Know About

As crummy as it feels to go through a day or two of feeling low, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946