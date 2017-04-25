Court remands former governor of Niger State in Prison

The Niger State High Court has remanded the past governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, in prison custody until May 4, a court has ruled.

The ruling was made by Justice Mohammed Mayaki of the Niger State High Court also ordered that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2015 election, Umar Nasko, be also remanded in prison.

The two politicians were on Tuesday docked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a six-count charge bordering on fraud.