Dagrin: 20 tweets by late music star before his death

It’s been seven years since late Nigerian rapper, Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun, also known as Dagrin passed away.
As we immortalise his memory, we take you through 20 of his tweets before he died.
Dagrin, aged 26, died at exactly 6 pm on Thursday, April 22, 2010, at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital, LUTH and was buried on Friday, April 30, 2010, at the Ebony Millennium Private Vault, Atan Cemetery.
