Daniel Ademinokan Can’t Wait To Get Home To His ‘Baby Mama’ As He Happily Marks Her Birthday

Award-winning film producer and director, Daniel Ademonikan, recently confirmed his marriage to Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus.

Stella turns a year older today, 24th April, and her loving husband could not keep calm as he took to his Instagram page to celebrate her.

He wrote:

“I can never have enough words to express what I feel for you or what you mean to me. My best friend, confidant, prayer partner, co-conspirator, baby mama, wifey, personal motivator and leader of my cheerleading squad. Stellz, as you celebrate this new age, the heavens are definitely rejoicing with you because they are fully aware you’re stepping closer to that divine destiny mapped out for you from our Creator. I celebrate you today Obiageli (😜) and I wish nothing but the best for you always. Happy Birthday BooBoo Kitty 😂😂! PS: Babe I miss you so much! Sooooo much! Naija sun don show me fire. I look like Wande Coal now. 😂😂😂😂 #HappyBirthday #StellaDamasus #iLoveYou #iMissMyWife #iCantWaitToGetHome #Wifey #MyRib #BooBooKitty”

Source: Instagram

