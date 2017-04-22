Daniel Appyday Poised To Win Norway’s Got Talent 2017

His story reads like the proverbial stone which was rejected but which has now become the corner stone. Welcome to the world of AppyDay (Daniel Appyday) Anambra State-born Nigerian singer/performer poised to rule the music scene in the Nordic country of Norway.

Said a source in the know: “When he left Nigeria a couple of years ago, little did he know that he would dominate the music scene in Norway. AppyDay is serenading the Nordic country with his voice and as you read this piece he has qualified for the semi finals of Norway’s Got Talent, christened Norske Talenter (one of the biggest TV Talent shows in Norway) showing on major stations across Europe.

“This is just incredible! Norway’s Got Talent (Norske Talenter) has five stages and in the beginning, there were thousands of contestants but now, only just 36 contestants are remaining and Appyday is one of them. He has made it to the fourth stage. He will be performing on the platform again on May 12 when the semi finals kick-off,” the source revealed.

Checks revealed that AppyDay is the only Nigerian on the platform. Meanwhile, the star prize is a whopping N23m plus a contract with Sony Music.

Added the source: “If he wins, he wants to pursue his dream of starting a foundation for motherless and abandoned babies in Nigeria. His dream is to give homeless children a good home and education that will position them for life changing opportunities.

“When he started music, some fellow Nigerians in Norway said he was wasting his time insisting that he did not stand a chance in Europe with his Nigerian Afro beat and dancehall Music. They believed that white folks will not appreciate his style.

“However, white folks found his African music addictive because of the beat, energy and his swagger. His first single in 2016 “Okro Soup” got him a lot of attention in Norway and Sweden. Norwegians love food a lot, especially soups from other countries. They got interested in Appyday’s Okro soup and wanted to know what kind of soup it was. They even tagged his sound happy music in a bid to connect with him and eventually christened him Appyday,” the source added, stating that he plans to visit Nigeria soon if he wins and celebrate with all those that voted for him.

Before he left Nigeria, he was a reputable actor popularly known in Nollywood circles following his success in popular sitcom, Royal Tears on AIT network where he played the lead role Ogaga. He also played the role of Eze in Dance of Shame which aired on Galaxy TV, and he was also in After the Storm on NTA Network. He is the founder of Excellency Nigeria Children’s Theatre.

A graduate of UNILAG, AppyDay has a B. A HONS in Theatre Arts and a PGD in Mass Communication from the same institution.

Want to vote for him and make Nigeria proud in Norway? Voting starts Friday May 12 from 6:30pm and closes same day at 8:30pm. You can vote by clicking the link http://www.tv2.no/underholdning/norske-talenter/

Meanwhile, you can follow Appyday on Instagram, twitter and facebook @iamappyday

You can also download Appyday’s “Okro soup” on MTN ring tone, simply text 1768182 to 4100. Costs just N20 for one week or 0768182 to 4100, costs N50 for 1 month.

Source: Youtube, Report Naija

