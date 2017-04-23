Daring Ladies Bares Too Much Cleavage At UNIPORT Matriculation (Photos)

Two women caused commotion on Friday at the University of Port Harcourt choba as they were part of the matriculation ceremony that took place in the institution. They were seen smiling and exposing their b**bs without shame as they pose to take pictures.
What is the world turning into? The kind of women who move from camp ground to camp ground praying to God for a good man. See pictures below
Ad ==> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins Plus Reveals Secret to His New Strength. Click Here for Free Info
Ad ==> 3 fruits you need to eat at least once a day but you neglect, they will help improve your performance in bed