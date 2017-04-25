Tuesday , 25 April 2017
Davido cancels Osun state from planned “Back To Basics 2017 Tour”

OGA April 25, 2017

Davido has pulled off Osogbo, Osun state from his 8-city Back To Basics 2017 Tour.

The ‘IF’ hit singer about a week back announced via social media that he was going to be embarking on a National tour that was to cover 8 cities namely Lagos, Ibadan, Osogbo, Benin, Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt, and Ilorin.

Davido Back to Basics tour 2017Davido today April 25, has announced via the same social media that he is removing Osogbo, which is in Osun state from the list.

“Osun will never be the same again. Smh”

“Cancelling Osun from my tour, I can’t do it.” he wrote.

This from all indications is in connection with the death of his late uncle Senator Isiaka Adeleke, the first executive governor of Osun state, who reportedly died from heart attack, with Davido feeling downcast as a result.


