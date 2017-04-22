Sunday , 23 April 2017
Dele Odule reveals how fellow actor, Olumide Bakare, died

Jo Daniel April 22, 2017

In a chat with The Nation, Odule said that he gave up the ghost on his way to the hospital.

“He was declared dead on arrival at UCH Ibadan,” he said, quoting a family source.

On rumours of a failed surgery as it is being peddled online, Odule said “It is not true that he went through surgery again. He did undergo a surgery, but that was a long time ago and it was successful.
“It will be recalled that he was very sick at one time, but he came out of it and he has been in his home,” he added.

Bakare had been ill for over three years, battling heart and lung illnesses.

Source: The Nation


