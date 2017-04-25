Different Types Of Vaginas (And What Men Think About Each Of Them)

• The shaved v**ina. What this says about a woman is that she’s so into making sure everything is clean shaven, prim and proper, and the sexiest of the pack. “Guys definitely notice when a woman puts a great deal of work into keeping her v**ina perfectly tamed,” O’Neilly assures.

• The expert v**ina. Well, the expert v**ina shows an experienced lady! She’s got those wide alleys for easy entry—or so male respondents told O’Neilly! But then, the truth is, the v**ina expands as a woman becomes aroused. The only downside is that a guy might be worried that he isn’t going to be able to please his woman!

• The accessorized v**ina. This woman loves to accessorize, with lots of extra skin in the surrounding area. “The common misconception is that this type of v**ina seems like its old, run down, tired or just got off a major diet. Fortunately, men really don’t mind the extra skin, so don’t be afraid to embrace it,” O’Neilly says.

• The 70s v**ina. What it means is that this lady’s got a thing for comfort and relaxation and her v**ina shows it. Shaving down there really isn’t a priority for her. For the most part, guys don’t normally have an issue with an unshaven v**ina, so don’t feel obligated to start a new shaving regimen, O’Neilly says.

• The virginal v**ina. What this indicates is that the lady’s body is as tight as it gets from those slender arms to that tight v**ina. In fact, the walls may actually be closing in. “If you own one of these, you’re in luck because guys give this one two thumbs up. The snug fit allows for heightened sensations and a major confidence boost. Guys never have to worry about whether or not they are big enough and the close fit definitely makes them think your v**ina was made specifically for them,” the s*x expert says.

• The peek-a-boo v**ina. The lady concerned has that cli**ris that is out just enough to give the perfect tease. According to O’Neilly, a perky cli**ris makes for the perfect plaything for the male species. Plus, they love the bigger orgasms girls seem to get with these. It makes them feel like they did their job just right.

• The bony v**ina. If a lady is petite or skinny, chances are that she also has a bony v**ina. Gynaecologists say this type of v**ina is more narrow and bonier than most. “The exciting part about it is that it allows for a tighter fit that ensures a sensational s*xual experience. The worrying part is that it can be a little uncomfortable when a sensitive body part is conjoined with a bony one,” says sexologist, Adrian O’Neilly.

• Full lip v**ina. Simply put, the woman has plumper lips than the rest. They are so pert that they practically scream for attention. And, they’re kissable too. According to O’Neilly, “men love fat lipped vaginas because they are always very soft to the touch, very inviting and easier to find for penetration.”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: