DMW Boss ‘Davido’ Reacts To Uncle’s Death (See His Tweet)

Davido’s uncle, Senator Isiaka Adeleke of Osun state died on Sunday, April 23rd.
The singer is yet to offer a reaction to the development until this morning. Davido, 24 on Twitter.
He wrote, “Heartbroken 💔 .. Rest In Peace My dear uncle …. SHERUBAWON”.
Source: Instagram
