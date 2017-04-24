DMW Boss ‘Davido’ Reacts To Uncle’s Death (See His Tweet)

Davido’s uncle, Senator Isiaka Adeleke of Osun state died on Sunday, April 23rd.

The singer is yet to offer a reaction to the development until this morning. Davido, 24 on Twitter.

He wrote, “Heartbroken 💔 .. Rest In Peace My dear uncle …. SHERUBAWON”.

Source: Instagram

