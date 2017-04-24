Monday , 24 April 2017
DMW Boss ‘Davido’ Reacts To Uncle’s Death (See His Tweet)

Jo Daniel April 24, 2017

Davido’s uncle, Senator Isiaka Adeleke of Osun state died on Sunday, April 23rd.

The singer is yet to offer a reaction to the development until this morning. Davido, 24 on Twitter.

He wrote, “Heartbroken 💔 .. Rest In Peace My dear uncle …. SHERUBAWON”.

