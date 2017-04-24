Why I Dragged 2face To Court – Blackface

A founding member of the Nigerian band, Plantashun boiz, Blackface born Ahmedu Augustine, has declared that he dragged 2face to court for allegedly stealing his song “let somebody love you.”

The band was formed in 2000 with 2face, Innocent Idibia, and Faze, Chibuzor Oji.

Blackface, who had earlier accused 2face of intellectual theft was asked if he considered taking legal actions against him and he told Premium Times, “Yes, I have; and my legal team is working on that, as that’s the best way to go.

“When I accused them, they lied and said its ‘unfortunate’. I said they took my song and then even said maybe my account was hacked.

“Well, if you thought so why didn’t you pick up your phone and say “Yo black… What’s going on?’

“But, no they won’t because they wanted to steal it and it backfired, and they trying to act ‘holy’ so they make flimsy excuses.

“2face and his manager planned all of that. 2face sang my song (Let Somebody Love You) and featured an American artiste, Bridget Kelly.

“His manager published it without my permission. Till today they haven’t deemed it fit to tell the world that they tried to assassinate my character in the media but that couldn’t be justice and they know.

“So, the court is our only option as they keep avoiding meetings thinking that with time it will all fade off. But, they know not what tomorrow holds and neither do I.”

Source: Dailypost

