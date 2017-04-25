A man has been stri*ped n*ked and beaten black and blue inside a graveyard after he was found out to have done something wrong.

A man accused of stealing a plasma TV was beaten and stri*ped n*ked at Kagiso Cemetery in Mogale City, South Africa, last Tuesday, Daily Sun SA reports.

His attackers drove off and left him behind. He managed to crawl to the street and stop a passing car, which took him to hospital where he spent four days receiving medical attention.

The four men suspected of beating him are behind bars at Kagiso Police Station facing charges of kidnapping and assault.

Police spokesman Captain Solomon Sibiya said the four, aged between 23 and 32, were arrested last Tuesday and appeared in court but have been denied bail.

Sibiya said the victim alleged he was at a friend’s house in Joshua Doore section of Kagiso when a group of six unknown men arrived in a minibus taxi.

The men assaulted him and forced him into their vehicle before driving to the cemetery, where he was stri*ped n*ked and repeatedly whipped and clubbed.