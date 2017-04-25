Tuesday , 25 April 2017
Qatar Airways

Ebube Nwagbo-8 Times The Actress Nailed The Kimono And Long Jackets

Jo Daniel April 25, 2017

Ladies, if you are looking at spicing up your closet with Kimonos and long jackets, then let Ebube Nwagbo teach you a thing or two.

The actress who has been awarded several fashion and style accolades, is undoubtedly one of the stylish celebrities who inspire their fans with their impeccable style.

Keep scrolling to see 8 of her best Kimono and Long Jackets Style:

Kimonos

Long Jackets

Source: Stargist


Ad ==> 3 fruits you need to eat at least once a day but you neglect, they will help improve your performance in bed
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Snoop Dogg Shares Album Art for 15th Solo Album ‘Neva Left’

The Dogg never sleeps. On May 19, Snoop Dogg will release his 15th studio album titled Neva Left. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946