Edo State Government gives mother of quintuplets N1 million

The Edo State Government has announced a donation of N1m to the Uduehi family, who recently gave birth to quintuplets.

It also promised to provide financial support to cover the medical bills and care for the babies.

The state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, disclosed this when he paid a surprise visit to the family, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, John Mayaki, on Sunday.

The quintuplets’ mother, Oluwakemi Fumilayo, who is an employee of the National Population Commission, Abuja, was delivered of the babies at the National Hospital on April 12, 2017.

The birth of the children was said to have occurred less than a year after the couple got married.

Her husband, Imudia, who hails from Ekpoma in Esan West Local Government Area of the state, had expressed joy over the blessing.

He had, however, called on well-meaning Nigerians to provide financial aids to assist him with the huge responsibility of taking care of the children.

“I am delighted and I thank God to have blessed us with these healthy children. I know it is a huge responsibility because it is not easy to raise even one child,” Uduehi was quoted to have said.

The governor, who was represented by an official of the Edo State Liaison Office in Abuja, Mr. Festus Osaigbovo, said, “When he (governor) heard of the quintuplets delivered at the Abuja Hospital, he immediately put together this team from the liaison office to bring warm greetings to you (the family) and this hospital.

“He (Obaseki) has assured that he will settle all the bills that may arise from the care of these children. The governor will personally visit the family and the quintuplets,” he added.

While appreciating the governor, the family said the children had been named Ainose, Esose, Osejade, Obehi and Omose.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

