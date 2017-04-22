Emeka Ike Shades His Ex-wife, Suzanne Emma. Fans React

Emeka Ike has once again slammed his ex wife & mother of his 4 kids via a post he made on Instagram.

He posted this photo captioned:

“A man can work for 10 years with unemployed wife and still be happy, but a woman will work 5 days and the whole community will know about the unemployed husband.”

An angry fan, nigerianscitizens, fired back at him:

“Emeka you are just not helping yourself, why not humble yourself, someone who has Leave to build a home with you all this years is now compared with rat and all sorts of thing. You are too arrogant, for living with a rat makes u same”

Recall Emeka Ike told the court that the only time ‘devil’ entered their marriage was when his wife paid for the children’s school fees.

Who agrees with Emeka Ike’s caption? Is it true that the whole community will know once the wife turns the breadwinner?

Source: Instagram

