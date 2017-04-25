The Kano State Government may place the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad​u​ Sanusi II, on suspension to give way for “proper investigation” of the emirate council’s finances​.​

The idea of the suspension was ​reportedly promoted by politicians and elders from within and outside the state ​close to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje​.

​DAILY POST gathered that that some prominent northern leaders were putting pressure on Ganduje to depose the monarch following the latter’s recent outburst.

​Recall that Sanusi recently cried out that some Northern elites do not like him and that they were after him, over his critical comments against the North.

​Sanusi was installed by Ganduje’s predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso who are both not in good terms at the moment.

The two fell out less than a year after Ganduje succeeded his former principal.

A source close to Kano heavyweights told our correspondent Tuesday morning that “Ganduje may be favourably disposed to the suspension idea because Kwankwaso was the one who helped Sanusi become Emir.

“You will recall that the ruling PDP was then rooting for Bayero and even rushed to issue a statement congratulating him before announcement.

“So, it was Kwankwaso, who rallied round and used his power as governor to crush Kano and Abuja forces.

“Now that Kwankwaso who installed Sanusi and Ganduje are sworn enemies, the Governor may decide to spite the Senator by showing he is in charge.

“Let me add that this probe issue would never have come up in the first place if Kwankwaso and Ganduje were still best of friends”.

​Already, the Kano state Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Agency (KSPCACA) is set to investigate the Muhammadu Sanusi-led emirate council over an alleged misappropriation of billions of naira supposedly left behind by his predecessor, the late Alhaji Ado Bayero.

According to letter of summons signed by the agency’s Director of Operations, Sulaiman Gusau, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), and written to Sanusi, the agency is to probe activities in the emirate since 2015 when the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor ascended the throne.

​Sanusi, however, denied the allegation, insisting that he has only spent less than N3billion since his installation.​

​Th​e probe followed a petition written to the commission after an online newspaper, Daily Nigerian, had published details of transactions on the emirate’s bank accounts, alleging that the emir had frittered away over N4bn he met in the accounts to finance a flamboyant lifestyle.

The publication, which quoted copiously from transactions on the council’s accounts, alleged that most of the money was used to pay for luxury cars, chattered flights, internet and phone bills, among others.

​Meanwhile, there are speculations in Kano that the state anti-graft agency may explore its working relation with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after preliminary investigation​.​

Source: Dailypost

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: