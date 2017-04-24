Everyday Ways To Show Your Husband You Love And Appreciate Him

Husbands are magical creatures who give us their love, attention and commitment without asking for much in return (aside from the TV during football season). It’s time we flip the script and show our main squeezes just how much we appreciate all they do for us every day. Who knows? A little deposit in the appreciation bank might just yield interest for years to come.

HELP HIM ACHIEVE HIS GOALS

He may have the best ideas, but could use your support to shape them. Use your organizational skills to help him develop a plan of action that can bring him the success you know he’s capable of. Plus, every time he thinks of his future achievements, he’ll remember how you were there by his side.

SCHEDULE DAILY ONE-ON-ONE TIME

Husbands are simple in that they don’t need a lot from their partners to feel loved and appreciated. Dedicating a piece of each day to your relationship is an easy way to let him know you don’t just love him, but you value the time you two have together.

HOLD HIS HAND

Physical touch is one of the easiest and most loving ways we can show our partner how much we care for them. Next time you’re out for a walk, reach out and grab your husband’s hand. It will let him know he’s as important to you as you are to him.

BE THE FIRST TO SAY “SORRY”

Did you know that even when we argue with our spouse, we tend to have a pattern? If your husband typically apologizes first, maybe it’s time you said it instead. Being sorry isn’t about taking full blame, but it is about owning our own responsibility for the problems in our relationship while acknowledging a desire to change things for the better.

TAKE OVER ONE OF HIS CHORES

What chores does your husband do that makes life so much easier for you? Is it cleaning the litterbox, walking the dog, folding the laundry or taking out the trash? Whatever it is, show him how thankful you are for his regular help by doing the job for him once in awhile. He deserves a break and a little recognition, too.

LISTEN WITHOUT INTERRUPTING

Are you so close to your husband that sometimes you finish his sentences? Well, stop. Give your hubster the gift of uninterrupted conversation and really focus on hearing him out. While men are often accused of being poor communicators, it may just be that their spouses haven’t let them get a word in edgewise.

BE HAPPY TO SEE HIM

When your husband gets home from a long day, don’t use his presence as an excuse to vent about your own experiences. Instead of a tired scowl, make every effort to smile when he walks through the door (or vice versa). Let him see how delighted you are to be near him once more and pay attention to how he reciprocates the feeling.

DO SOMETHING HE LOVES TOGETHER

Shake up your usual routine with your husband and indulge him in a mini adventure of his own making. If you’re usually spending time together doing things you picked, it’s time to pay him back in kind with a day-date that will make his heart sing. No complaining, just have fun with the man you love.

COMPLIMENT HIM

Just because we’re grown ups doesn’t mean we don’t deserve praise now and then. If you see your husband doing something sweet for you, tell him! Make sure his efforts to make your life better are acknowledged so he knows he’s on the right track.

PAMPER HIM

Spa days are for everyone! Guys deserve to de-stress and be pampered once in awhile, too. Spoil your husband with a relaxing spa-day at home. Play some relaxing music and give your man a destressing massage to show him how much you appreciate all he does.

BRAG ABOUT HIM TO YOUR FRIENDS

Make a rule that you won’t badmouth your husband ever again. What we say about our spouses behind their backs reflects on them in a deep and meaningful way, and eventually gets back around to them. Let your husband hear how proud of him you are and how much you love him instead of what he’s done wrong.

HELP HIM WITH HIS DAILY ROUTINE

Getting ready in the morning is such a chore. Give your man a hand by helping with his daily routine. You could take over ironing his clothes, pack him his lunch, or even just make him his morning cup of coffee. The simple gesture of doing something just for him will show your husband how special he is to you.

SEND HIM AN APPRECIATIVE TEXT

Want a quick and sweet way to tell your husband you appreciate him? Send him a text that says so. If he helped you with the dishes last night, gave you a much needed foot rub, or let you go to bed early while he tackled bedtime with the kids, he deserves to know you are thankful for his help each and every day.

ASK FOR HIS ADVICE

One sure-fire way to boost your husband’s ego and make him feel like you really value his insight is to ask for his advice when a problem arises. Let him explain his point of view and what it is he believes will make things right again. You may be surprised when his wise words actually help!

COOK HIM HIS FAVORITE MEAL

You don’t have to be Sandra Lee in the kitchen to make your husband a delicious meal he’ll love. The act of putting food together in a recipe is one of the sweetest, simplest and most universally acceptable ways to say you love and appreciate someone. Bonus points if you cook it better than his mom did.

LET HIM SHARE HIS LIFE

The next time you’re in his hometown, ask him to take you on a ride through the places that created the biggest memories for him. Listen to his stories and cruise down memory lane with your guy to let him know his life and experiences are as important to you as they are to him.

TELL HIM HOW MUCH YOU APPRECIATE HIM

Last but not least, one of the simplest ways to let your husband know you appreciate him is to look him in the eye and tell him. Recount all the ways he’s made your life better and let him know, without a doubt, you are grateful for every moment you get to share with him.

