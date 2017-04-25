Ex Benue State governor charged with N3 billion fraud by the EFCC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential gubernatorial candidate at the 2015 general election,Umar Nasko and the immediate past Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, has been accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission with an alleged N3bn fraud.

It was learnt that the charges had been filed before a Federal High Court in Minna, Niger State.

Nasko also served as Chief of Staff and Commissioner for Environment under Aliyu’s administration between 2007 and 2015.

According to the EFCC, Aliyu, who is popularly known as the chief servant, allegedly diverted N520m from the Niger State Government Security Account domiciled in Zenith Bank account between January and March 2011.

Within the same period, the former governor also allegedly diverted a separate N1.7bn from the same account.

The commission said in 2015 Aliyu and Nasko allegedly diverted about N1.09bn, which was 16 per cent shares of Niger State in the North South Power Company Limited.

The alleged crimes are believed to be in contravention of sections 97 and 312 of the Penal Code.

One of the charges read in part, “That you, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, being the governor (also known as chief servant) of Niger State from 2007 to 2015; Umar Mohammed Nasko, being the former Commissioner for Environment/Chief of Staff to Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, sometime between April 7, 2015 and December 7, 2015 in Minna within the jurisdiction of this honourable court while being entrusted with dominion over money belonging to Niger State Government dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of N1,090, 000,000, which formed part of the proceeds of the sale of 16 per cent shares of the sale of Niger State in the North South Power Company Limited and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 312 of the Penal Code.”

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

