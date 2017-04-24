Family in Shock After Their Father Suddenly Disappeared on Good Friday…Stunning Details

A man has suddenly disappeared from sight on Good Friday leaving his family in deep agony as search continues.

A South African family identified as the Msibi family is currently in shock after dad, Gideon disappeared on Good Friday.

According to Daily Sun SA, the 63-year-old father of four had come home from Rustenburg, where he works, to spend the Easter weekend with his family.

According to his daughter Thuli Msibi (38), their father arrived home at Extension 8 in Kagiso, Mogale City at about 10 in the morning. She said: “He got out of his bakkie as if he was coming into the house.

“But then he just stopped at the gate, looked at us as we waved hello, jumped back into the bakkie and left.

“He never said a word to anyone. We still do not know what happened. He just stood there and went back to his car. That was the last time we saw him.”

Thuli said the family had tried to call their father but the calls were not going through. They tried the entire weekend but had no luck.

Instead, they were surprised to receive a call from the police saying their father’s bakkie had been found abandoned in Rustenburg.

“It was a shock for us when we got the news. Our father is a hardworking man and we were looking forward to spending time with him and had even prepared a special meal.

“We just want him to come home, dead or alive. We want to know where he is so we can have closure.”

Rustenburg police confirmed that a missing person’s case had been opened and said they were investigating.