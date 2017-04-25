The Fastest And Best Way To Charge Your Iphone

You probably don’t think much about charging your phone: You plug it into the charger, and go about your life, expecting it to be ready to go again in an hour or two. But, as Business Insider explains, you’ve been doing it all wrong—and you can charge your phone much, much faster with their “super charging” tips.

Here’s what you need to know to soup up your phone in half the time.

PUT YOUR PHONE IN AIRPLANE MODE

It seems kind of random, but Business Insider says switching into airplane mode cuts all activity that drains your battery, like searching for a WIFI signal, receiving push notifications, and connecting to Bluetooth devices.

USE AN IPAD CHARGER INSTEAD OF AN IPHONE CHARGER Business Insider says that the most super-powered way to charge your phone is with an iPad wall charger. (At 2.1 amps per second, it can transfer more electricity per second than other chargers.) Basically, it’s going to work better than plugging your phone into your computer or using your regular old iPhone charger. However, Business Insider points out that the iPhone 6 and up chargers have been shown to work at 2.1 amps per second, so if you have a newer phone, you’re good to keep using your regular charger.

