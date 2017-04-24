Monday , 24 April 2017
Qatar Airways

Federal Govt Should Legalize Medicinal Weed – Music Producer, Samklef

OGA April 24, 2017

Nigerian music producer, Samklef joined numerous Nigerians in suggesting a lasting solution to the crisis battling the economy of the country.

Samklef in his tweet suggests federal government should legalize medicinal weed as it will grow the economy very well.

See the tweet below:

What do you think guys?


Ad ==> 3 fruits you need to eat at least once a day but you neglect, they will help improve your performance in bed
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Singer Mr 2kay has revealed how he hawked fish, periwinkle to build career

Abinye David Jumbo also known as Mr 2Kay, has revealed how he hustled to hgt …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946