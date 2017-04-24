Federal Govt Should Legalize Medicinal Weed – Music Producer, Samklef

Nigerian music producer, Samklef joined numerous Nigerians in suggesting a lasting solution to the crisis battling the economy of the country.
Samklef in his tweet suggests federal government should legalize medicinal weed as it will grow the economy very well.
See the tweet below:
What do you think guys?
Ad ==> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins Plus Reveals Secret to His New Strength. Click Here for Free Info
Ad ==> 3 fruits you need to eat at least once a day but you neglect, they will help improve your performance in bed