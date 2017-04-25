FG Begins Talks With Illegal Petrol Refiners in Niger Delta

The Federal Government on Monday said it has begun discussions with illegal petrol refiners in the Niger Delta as part of measures to end the unwholesome activity in the region.

The Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu said government has met with the illegal refiners to review and adopt an implementation template for the setting up of modular refineries to replace existing illegal refineries in the region.

Kachikwu who spoke in Abuja at the 10th edition of the annual Nigerian Association of Energy Economics (NAEE)/International Association of Energy Economics (IAEE) conference, explained that the replacement of illegal oil refineries with modular refineries was part of the government’s wider plan for the development of the Niger Delta, and the country’s oil and gas industry, and as such wants to take care in its execution.

Represented by the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Dr. Bello Gusau, the minister noted that “in the past few weeks, we have had open and prospective discussions with some of the refiners and government is assiduously working to ensure this initiative is carefully implemented without destruction to the environment.

“This will not only provide a legal job and source of income for the populace, but also contribute to our national productivity.”

Speaking at the opening of the conference, the President of the NAEE, Prof. Wumi Iledare appeared not impressed by last December’s deal by the Federal Government with some International Oil Companies to exit Joint Venture cash call.

Iledare said the deal would have been taken care of long ago, if the government had passed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) which has languished at the National Assembly for over a decade.

He stated that while accolades have been showered on the government for such thinking through such deal, the need for comprehensive reform of the oil sector using the PIB was still very vital.

Source: BreakingTimes

