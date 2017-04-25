Foods You Need For Your man-hood to Perform Better

FOOD FOR YOUR man-hood: COFFEE

Your morning coffee may protect you from going limp later, according to a study of more than 3,700 men from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Those who downed the equivalent of 2 to 3 cups of a coffee a day—between 170 to 375 milligrams (mg) of caffeine—were less likely to report erectile dysfunction (ED) issues than men who skipped their cup of Joe.

Why? Caffeine triggers a series of effects in your body that help the arteries in your man-hood relax and blood flow to increase, producing an effect similar to ED drugs like Viagra, the study authors explain.

FOOD FOR YOUR man-hood: SALMON, EGG YOLKS, AND FORTIFIED MILK

Your D needs vitamin D, suggests one Austrian study—and the foods above are great sources of it.

After researchers had men take either 3,332 IU of vitamin D or a placebo per day for a year, they found that free testosterone levels—the powerhouse behind your s*x drive—significantly increased in guys loading up with vitamin D.

Plus, insufficient D levels may also increase your risk for erectile dysfunction, Italian researchers found. When you don’t get enough vitamin D, you produce free radicals that decrease nitric oxide in your body, a compound that helps your blood vessels function, the researchers say.

Without it, your blood vessels can’t relax, hindering the flow of blood to your man-hood. That makes it difficult for you to get hard, says Men’s Health urology advisor Larry Lipshultz, M.D.

So how much D do you really need? That’s still up for debate: The National Institutes of Health recommend getting 600 IU daily, while the Endocrine Society notes that some people may need to go much higher with 1,500 to 2,000 IU a day. Talk to your doctor to find out what works best for you.

FOOD FOR YOUR man-hood: BLUEBERRIES AND ORANGES

Eating enough of the right ones can work wonders below the belt. In a 10-year study of more than 25,000 men, Harvard University researchers found that men who ate foods packed with certain flavonoids—anthocyanins, flavanones, and flavones—had a lower ED risk than guys who didn’t eat as much of them. The effect was particularly strong among those under 70 years old.

In fact, men who ate flavonoid-rich foods—like blueberries, strawberries, apples, and citrus fruits—a few times a week reduced their ED risk by 9 to 11 percent compared to those who ate them less frequently. The researchers speculate that flavonoids found in these foods may help improve the health of your blood vessels by relaxing your arteries.

Bonus points if you like to break a sweat: Men who were physically active and ate flavonoid-rich fruits reduced their ED risk by 21 percent. So make sure you‘re fitting enough in your diet: The U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend consuming two cups of fruit every day.

FOOD FOR YOUR man-hood: LEGUMES, WHOLE GRAINS, AND OLIVE OIL

Since the Mediterranean diet is good for your heart, it’s not exactly surprising that it may benefit your man-hood, too. Heart disease is actually one of the most common causes of ED. Once plaque starts to build up in your blood vessels, the ones in your man-hood are the first to get blocked up.

So to truly test the diet’s benefits, Italian researchers had 35 men with diagnosed with ED and metabolic syndrome—a group of factors linked to heart health problems—load up their plates with lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, olive oil, and fish. Another 30 men with metabolic syndrome followed a control diet.

After 2 years, about one third of the men following the Mediterranean diet regained normal s*xual functioning and saw lower levels of inflammation in their bodies.

Researchers aren’t exactly sure why the diet could help men with ED, but they believe the combination of eating more fiber-filled and antioxidant-rich foods may have anti-inflammatory properties, which helps promote healthy blood flow, the study authors say.

And you don’t have to be dealing with heart problems to notice the diet’s benefits in the bedroom. Men who eat lots of monounsaturated fats (a Mediterranean diet staple), like fish and nuts, also have the highest levels of testosterone, research suggests.

FOOD FOR YOUR man-hood: PEPPERS, PEACHES, AND SPINACH

Vitamin C is key for healthy sperm, according to research from the University of Texas Medical Branch. In the study, researchers divided 75 men—all heavy smokers with poor semen quality— into three groups. One group took 200 mg of vitamin C, another took 1,000 mg, and the last group took a placebo.

After four weeks, the 200-mg group improved their sperm quality by 15 percent, meaning they not only had a higher sperm count, but their sperm were able to swim more efficiently and survive longer, too.

What’s more, the 1000-mg group more than doubled that by 40 percent. Vitamin C seems to protect your sperm’s DNA from cell-damaging free radicals, the researchers say. That’s important, since damaged sperm might mess with your ability to conceive when you’re ready to have a kid.

Aim for a minimum of 90 mg and no more than 2,000 mg of vitamin C a day, suggests the National Institutes of Health. While the participants in the study popped a supplement, you can easily get your daily dose through vitamin-C rich foods, like yellow peppers, peaches, and spinach.

Source: Men’s Health

