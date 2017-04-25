Forgery, Perjury: Anambra Youth Group Demands Andy Uba’s Arrest, Prosecution

A grassroots youth organization in Anambra State, Anambra Youth Movement (AYM), has called on the Police to immediately arrest and prosecute Mr. Andy Uba, for deceit, forgery, and perjury.

The demand for the arrest and prosecution of Mr. UBA, who represents Anambra South Senatorial District in the Senate, was contained in a petition addressed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP). Dated 22 April and signed on the group’s behalf by Comrade Austin Okeke, the petition alleged that Mr. Uba has extensively falsified his educational qualifications, presented such to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), caused it to be published on the website of the National Assembly and deceived voters into viewing him as intellectually-endowed on account of his confected educational qualifications.

Quoting from a report published by SaharaReporters, AYM said: “Mr. Uba systematically lied about every level of his academic experience, brazenly doctoring his secondary school leaving certificate and making claims to several university degrees, including a doctorate, even though he never obtained a bachelor’s degree.”

The group added that its own private investigations showed that Mr. UBA, whose real name is Nnamdi Emmanuel Uba, completed his secondary education at Union Secondary School, Awkunanaw, Enugu, in 1974. For his secondary school leaving certificate examination, the AYM found that Mr. Uba sat for nine subjects, passing just one (Chemistry) at credit level, according to its authentic results.

Mr. Uba’s authentic results, AYM found, showed that he scored F9 in Christian Religious Knowledge, Economics and English Literature. Mr. Uba had P8, the next lowest grade to F9, in Physics, Biology, English Language, and Statistics.

He scored P7 in Mathematics, showing he was an all round poor student. However, noted AYM, Mr. Uba cooked a different “confirmation of result” dated November 13, 2013, and claimed it was issued by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

In the phony document, Mr. Uba awarded himself C4 in English Literature, P7 in English Language and Christian Religious Knowledge, C4 in Economics and Physics, C6 in Mathematics, Statistics and Chemistry.

The senator, alleged the group, subsequently presented the forged results as a true representation of his results to INEC.

“By his actions, Mr. Uba wilfully contravened Section 463 of the Criminal Code ( which provides for three years’ imprisonment), Sections 362 to 364 of the Penal Code, which stipulate 14 years’imprisonment with an option of fine or both,” stated AYM.

The group then demanded an immediate investigation of the falsification of results with intent to deceive and defraud the public and the government, a refund of taxpayers’ money by Mr. Uba on the basis that the falsified results helped his election into the Senate and his immediate arrest for forgery and perjury within seven days.

“We expect that Mr. Uba will be arrested within the next seven working days to answer to these allegations and subsequently charged to court appropriately following this petition,” said the group.

Source: SaharaReporters

