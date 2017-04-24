Fuji maestro, Pasuma becomes The ‘TOGAN’ Of Badagry Kingdom

Fuji singer, Pasuma, is the latest celebrity with a Chieftaincy title as he was crowned the ‘Togan’ of Badagry Kingdom, at a ceremony that held in Lagos recently.

He has collaborated with several other notably Nigerian recording artists, such as Bola Abimbola and King Sunny Ade as well as having been featured in several Nigerian films such as Iyanje and Alenibare Pasuma has also had his share of women both in and out of the industry.

Pasuma was born on November 27 at Mushin in Lagos State but hails from Kwara State, western Nigeria.

