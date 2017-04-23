Sunday , 23 April 2017
Funke Akindele And Her Crew Attacked And Harassed By Area Boys In Lagos (Watch)

Jo Daniel April 23, 2017

Funke Akindele and her crew were yesterday, Saturday, April 22, attacked by yet another set of touts who stormed their movie location.

The comic actress took to her IG page to share the news as she narrated how the men disrupted their set at Iraboko Awoyaya. She also noted that the continual attack has taken its toll on her.

She said;

“Filming now in chancellor street Iraboko awoyaya And area boys are here fighting us. I’m so fed up with these boys. We work so hard. God help us,”

Watch video below;

 

Source: Instagram


